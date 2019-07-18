Local drivers notice heavier traffic on North Highland Ave.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local drivers are attempting to avoid the heavier traffic on North Highland Avenue.

Some drivers have noticed the heavy amount of traffic, and some say they aren’t too happy.

“The traffic on North Highland is pretty heavy no matter what especially during rush hour,” said Chantel Rojas.

Over the past couple of days, drivers have noticed the traffic on North Highland at Interstate 40 has been even heavier than usual.

“I even went down, tried to turn around, and turned into oncoming traffic once,” said Rojas.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, this week’s construction is being done on North Highland between Carriage House Drive and Vann Drive.

The construction includes paving operations, the installation of new traffic signals, which is causing intermittent lane closures.

Some drivers are finding alternate routes to avoid the traffic.

“A lot of times I go down 412 to avoid North Highland at all costs,” said Rojas.

The construction is slated from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.