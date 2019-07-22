Bravo to locate manufacturing operations in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Bravo announced Monday that the company will locate their East Coast manufacturing operations in Lexington.

The company will invest $2.8 million and create 83 jobs, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The company will create the new jobs over the next three years, the release says.

Bravo has been a manufacturer of secondary containment systems for more than 30 years. The company manufactures secondary containment systems for the petroleum equipment industry and produces products including fiberglass tanks, sumps and fittings, the release says.

Bravo has purchased an existing building in Lexington, according to the release.