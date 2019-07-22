Jackson Dragway owner describes moments leading up to crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A terrifying wreck Saturday night leaves one man in the hospital and a drag strip crew cleaning up the mess.

Saturday night started off as normal at the Jackson Dragway, with two cars lining up for their race. But in the distance, bystanders and crew members saw headlights coming toward them.

“My starting man, Dusty, is clearing people, telling them to get out of the way,” Jackson Dragway owner Scott Wood said. “We’re not really sure what’s going on yet — we just know a car is coming at us.”

Wood says the car was going at least 60 miles per hour and showed no signs of slowing down.

That’s when the two drivers at the starting line took matters into their own hands.

“I was told by one of the men that millisecond thought that went through his head,” Wood said. “They’re already buckled up. They’re in the best safety equipment money can buy. They turned their car sideways in the lanes thinking that car might pass them to protect the people behind them.”

But, fortunately, their split-second decisions weren’t necessary.

The owner says it was a concrete island that saved people’s lives as the driver crashed into it instead of the cars.

“This is a freak accident,” Wood said. “It’s never happened here or anyplace else, that I’ve heard of.”

Witnesses say the driver, whom the Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified Monday as Jerry Oliver, jumped a ditch at the end of the dragway to get on the track, hitting another vehicle parked off the track in the process.

Oliver has been charged with DUI, eight counts of aggravated assault, and violation of the open container law.

“We did the best we can,” Wood said. “You don’t always know what’s going to happen. In the long run, like this weekend, we were lucky, but the Lord was on our side.”

The starting tree as well as the timing system were damaged in the wreck, totaling to almost $4,000.

Wood hopes to have the track open again this weekend.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes said Oliver is stable in the hospital as of Monday afternoon.