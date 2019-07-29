Learn warning signs for Tennessee Human Trafficking Awareness Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local health department is recognizing Tennessee Human Trafficking Awareness Week.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department joins the Tennessee Department of Health in recognizing July 29 through August 3 as Tennessee Human Trafficking Awareness Week.

“Human trafficking is a topic that a lot of people don’t like to talk about and do not even realize it happens, especially here in Jackson-Madison County,” health educator Amanda Johnson said.

Human trafficking victims and survivors can suffer from physical and psychological health issues.

“Usually the victim will not be able to speak for themselves. They’ll look to the side. We see a lot of STDs,” Johnson said.

But some victims are marked by more than health concerns.

“Eye contact, usually they won’t have eye contact with you,” Johnson said. “They might have markings, tattoos, branding, might not have paperwork, medical documentation or even their own money.”

Some of our busiest highways can be places where human trafficking takes place.

“Highway 70, Interstate 40, these are easy ways for trafficking to happen,” Johnson said. “In Jackson-Madison County specifically, Interstate 40 is right there. You have hotels, you have different venues that people just pick up and go, and they can transfer cars, persons to different cars, so it’s very easy.”

More than 45,000 total cases of human trafficking have been reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline since 2007.

If you suspect a case of human trafficking, call the hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH (86484).