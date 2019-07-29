Teen charged with murder in weekend shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting Saturday on Cinnamon Drive.

Police responded to a report of a shooting and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the victims, identified as 34-year-old Cole Felton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was taken to a local hospital.

Police were able to locate the suspect, who has not been identified, as well as the gun used after a K-9 unit responded to the scene.

The suspect is also charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).