Corrections professional Debra Johnson remembered as mentor, role model

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction recalls longtime corrections professional Debra Johnson as a mentor and role model to her fellow employees.

Johnson, 64, began her 38-year career with the state of Tennessee in 1981 as a correctional officer, according to the department.

She would go on to work in numerous roles across the state, most recently as a correctional administrator at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.

Johnson’s career achievements included leading the planning efforts for the American Correctional Association’s Winter Conference in Nashville in 2006.

“Her fellow employees looked to her as a mentor and role model and nominated her numerous times for recognition of her outstanding contributions to the department,” the Department of Correction shared in a Facebook post. “She was a co-worker, mother, sister, and friend and will be missed more than we can express.”

Johnson is survived by two sons, a daughter, her mother and two sisters.

Authorities are seeking escaped prisoner Curtis Ray Watson in Johnson’s death.