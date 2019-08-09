Procession held for correctional administrator Debra Johnson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A procession was held for a local fallen correctional administrator.

Earlier Friday evening the Tennessee Department of Correction and the Tennessee Highway Patrol escorted the body of fallen Correctional Administrator, Debra Johnson, from West Tennessee to Nashville.

The procession ended at Smith Brothers Funeral Home on Monroe Street in Nashville around 7 p.m., Friday.

Funeral arrangements for Johnson are incomplete at this time.