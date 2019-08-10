Emergency and active shooter training event held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A tactical emergency casualty care and active shooter training event was held in Henderson Saturday morning.

“We got law enforcement rescue, fire rescue out, private citizens as well. We are doing a tactical management as well as small-unit individual tactics for threat suppression,” said Alfred Felker, Founder of Strategic Self Reliance and Defense, LLC.

Those in attendance got to learn the skills needed to treat injuries on scene as well as how to react to active shooter situations.

“Dealing around cover motor vehicles, casualty evacs, the low crawls and drags,” Felker said.

“Gun shot wounds and explosive injuries,” said Johnny Sexton, CEO of TME Training. “They are learning how to move under fire, how to act during a active shooter situation and how to move casualties to cover.”

“Stopping blood loss, casualty evacuations, proper response when law enforcement arrives for threat elimination,” Felker said. “Just everything that is needed from the beginning moments of an incident until its complete.”

“This stuff is also applicable to auto accidents and any trauma management,” Felker said.

“Patients lay there and bleed to death before EMS arrives at the scene, and the civilian bystander makes all the difference in the world in that patient’s outcome by being able to control major hemorrhage before EMS arrives,” Sexton said.

Felker says it’s important to learn the skills needed to treat injuries on scene.