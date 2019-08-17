Tennessee Democratic Party visits Haywood County

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Democratic Party is visiting different parts of the state, as part of the stand for rural healthcare statewide tour.

Members say the group is visiting communities around the state that have been most affected by ‘Tennessee’s hospital closures, states legislatures refusal to expand medicaid, and lack of healthcare access.’

The event was held in Brownsville on Saturday, followed by a community healthcare round-table at the Haywood-Brownsville chamber of commerce.

“We have to do something about this healthcare desert,” said chair for the Tennessee Democratic Party, Mary Mancini. “Lack of affordable health care, lack of an emergency room close by is costing us lives and it’s costing us economic development.”

Those at the round-table shared their thoughts and concerns on rural healthcare.