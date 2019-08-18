Animal lovers gather at Exotic Pet Expo

JACKSON, Tenn. — Animal lovers gathered at the Jackson Fairgrounds for the Exotic Pet Expo on Saturday.

The expo featured many vendors for exotic animals, pets and supplies.

People were able to interact with some of the animals and learn more about taking care of them.

The expo had many animals, from purebred puppies to many different species of birds and reptiles.

“People love to come out and just relax and have a good time,” said Tommy Bickerstaff.

The expo is at the Jackson Fairgrounds and runs through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to attend, it’s $2 to get in for adults, and children 12 and under get in free.