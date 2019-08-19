How to prevent blue-green algae in your pond

JACKSON, Tenn. — On a hot day, you or your pet may want to take a dip in a local pond. But, after several dogs around the southeast have died, you may want to reconsider.

“Blue-green algae is actually a cyanobacteria. It’s a group of many species of cyanobacteria. Some produce cyanotoxins, which can be toxic to fish and wildlife,” lead biologist and branch manager at Southeastern Pond Management Luke Moran said.

He says while it’s common to see this algae, the type that produces harmful toxins is relatively rare.

“We have 75 years combined experience, and we have not had customers have this issue with pets and livestock,” Moran said.

He says this algae can appear and disappear very quickly. But if you do have it in your pond, how do you get rid of it?

“The best way to treat it is with a liquid copper sulfate product,” Moran said. “When this product is applied according to label recommendations at appropriate rates, it is safe to all fish and wildlife, and when applied properly, it can control the blue-green algae blooms.”

But he says the algae is one of the most complicated things they deal with, so you want to keep up with it before it becomes a problem.

“You can do that by controlling the water runoff into the pond. You can also apply beneficial bacteria to the pond to help consume those nutrients and prevent the algae from growing off of them,” Moran said.

To get more information on those products, you can go to your local farmers co-op.