Archery season information

Tennessee’s statewide three-day archery season starts this weekend.

The season is only for those using archery on private lands to hunt antlered deer. Additional hunting areas will be available in areas deemed affected by chronic wasting disease, or CWD, including Chickasaw State Forest Wildlife Management Area.

The three-day deer hunting season will last from August 23-25.

To find out more about what you can use to hunt and where you can hunt during this time, visit the Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide website.