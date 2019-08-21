8-year-old cuts cord to what he calls an addictive Fortnite game

JACKSON, Tenn.–“It made my life bad,” said 8-year-old Parker Shipp.

Parker Shipp was a loyal Fortnite player for more than a year, but a few weeks ago, the 3rd grader said his love for the game changed.

“And I wasn’t myself, I would just be grumpy all the time,” said Parker.

His mother, Allison said she also noticed changes in Parker’s mood.

“In the middle of the movie he would kind of want to sneak out and go play,” said Allison Shipp, Parker’s mom.

“It made me mad a lot,” said Parker.

Fed up with his roller coaster of emotions, Parker decided to cut right to the root of the problem.

“I asked if I could cut it because I didn’t really feel like it was good for my life,” said Parker.

Cutting the cord to his Playstation, to prevent himself from playing Fortnite.

“But once I realized he was serious and he wanted to do it for the right reasons, I was all for it,” said Parker’s mom.

Parker’s teacher at Community Montessori School was on board as well.

“I had thought, ‘wow, that doesn’t surprise me at all’, I know Parker and I know that when he sees a problem he likes to fix it,” said Kara Dodd, Parker’s teacher.

When asked how he felt after he cut the cord, Parker said, “Amazing.”

He said now he can get back to being his old self.

“I like to cheer people up and I like to get the party started,” said Parker.

“I think we can learn a lesson from Parker,” Dodd said.

“Yes I’m taking lessons from Parker,” said Parker’s mom.

“Try to spend more time with family,” Parker said.

Parker also said he will spend more time outdoors and does not intend on playing any video games anytime soon.