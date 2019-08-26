Congressman David Kustoff kicks off annual family cookout

JACKSON, Tenn. — Congressmen David Kustoff spent some time with family and friends Sunday with his annual Kustoff Family Cookout.

Over 50 people still came out to speak to Congressman Kustoff after the event was rescheduled. Live music and food were available for the guests.

Local elected officials came to show their support.

“You know we really wanted to bring folks from West Tennessee together to visit so that they can talk to me about their issues,” Congressman Kustoff, of District 8, said.

Kustoff said listening to the public also helps him be better informed for the 2020 presidential election.