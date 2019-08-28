A Plus Care Solutions to pay $200,000 to settle pregnancy discrimination lawsuit

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local caregiver supplier will pay $200,000 to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission pregnancy discrimination lawsuit.

A Plus Care Solutions, a supplier of direct professional caregivers to clients with disabilities, has agreed to pay $200,000 to settle the lawsuit, the EEOC announced Wednesday in a news release.

According to the lawsuit, since at least 2010, A Plus had required female employees to sign a pregnancy policy during orientation. The policy said their employment would be terminated at the fifth month of pregnancy, according to the release.

The lawsuit also alleged that A Plus had enforced the policy against several women by terminating their employment due to their pregnancy despite their ability to do their jobs, the release says.

A Plus has also agreed to rescind the policy and issue apology letters to the affected employees.