KC Finn’s staff recognizes counterfeit money, warns other businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — KC Finn’s Burgers and Barbecue owner Charlie Finn is telling businesses and employees to double check their $100 bills.

“This is the first time we’ve received it. We’ve heard of it coming around in circulation quite a bit,” Finn said.

He says two Saturdays ago, a man came up to the food truck on South Highland Avenue and offered to pay for his meal with a $100 bill.

“Something was wrong about the feel and the size of the paper and the color. It just didn’t seem right. She wasn’t accepting it was real. She just had a gut feeling,” he said.

Once the employee called the owners, the man didn’t stick around.

“He jumped in his car and took off. He left his drink and his food and everything,” Finn said.

Jackson police say they have identified the man, but Finn still has a warning for other business owners.

“Once you have this thing, it’s yours. Your bank isn’t going to accept it. So take the time to train properly. It’s hard enough having a small business. None of us need to be accepting fake $100 bills,” he said.

Finn says policies at the restaurant helped employees recognize the counterfeit money.

“We were prepared for it. To see it come into action and see how well our staff prepared for it and handled it, we were so proud of them. They did a great job,” Finn said.

Finn also said an inexpensive counterfeit money detector or pen could make a difference.