‘Every Kid Outdoors’ program information

Fourth grade students can get a free annual pass to visit more than 2,000 federal recreation areas thanks to one program.

The Every Kid Outdoors program provides fourth grade students with free entrance to public lands with their families, classmates and friends.

You can download a voucher through the program’s website, which will be valid for multiple uses between now and August 31 of 2020.

The voucher grants free entry for fourth graders, all children under 16 years old, and up to three accompanying adults.

To get a pass for your child, visit the Every Kid Outdoors website.