City of Jackson accuses Waste Management of violating contract

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city of Jackson is accusing one company of breaking their contract.

The city of Jackson notified Waste Management last week that officials believe the company has broken their 2016 contract.

Waste Management signed a five-year contract to help waste pickup around the city.

“We just want to make sure that the entire contract is being upheld, and that was really our purpose of sending the letter,” said Mayor Scott Conger.

The city claims that Waste Management is not servicing all the areas they signed on for and that they are not picking up bulky items.

The city adds that the contract includes potential penalties if the company fails to meet the agreements.

“Once attorneys get involved; the contact and the conversations are between them,” Conger said.

The company responded to the city’s claims.

“The RFP and the contract say that we’re supposed to provide two trucks, and that’s what we have provided since the start of the contract. The number of trucks is directly tied to the number of districts,” said Andy Reynolds, with government and community affairs for Waste Management of Tennessee. “I know the city has been operating eight bulk waste collection routes. Waste Management has been operating the two that they are required to by contract.”

Waste Management’s letter says that if the city does not retract their claims by Friday, the company will pursue any legal action they deem necessary.

“It’s unfortunate. I don’t think that it will get to that point. There are no threats from our end. We just want to make sure that a contract is upheld,” Conger said.

Conger says the situation is costing the city around $800,000 a year.