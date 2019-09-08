Collectors gather for annual coin show

JACKSON, Tenn. – Coin collectors had a chance to show off their collection at a traditional coin show.

The West Tennessee collectors club annual coin show was held at the Madison County Agricultural Extension Service Auditorium.

The coin show was two days and organizers say they had at least 200 people show up to the event.

“All the people who collect money, old money come here and that’s what we do,” said Steven Ellsworth, president of American Numismatic Association.

Organizers say another coin show will be held next year.