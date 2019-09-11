Services for Mr. Clyde L. Davis, age 81 of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 3:00 P.M., at the Beech Springs Baptist Church.

The interment will be on Monday, September 16, 2019, 10:45 A.M., in the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parker’s Crossroads, Tennessee.

Mr. Davis passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 P.M., until time of service at Beech Springs.

