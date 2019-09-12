FHU celebrates record enrollment after 150 years

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local university is celebrating record enrollment and other achievements after 150 years.

This is a big year for Freed-Hardeman University.

“We had an institutional high enrollment this year of 2,117 students,” said David Shannon, President of FHU.

But that’s not the only increase the university saw this year.

“With the U.S. News and World Report ranking — which one of their categories is Best Colleges — we, over the last two years, have been blessed to move up 15 spots,” Shannon said.

They’re now tied for 31.

The ranking comes from things like faculty resources, outcomes and financial resources.

As more students keep coming to Freed-Hardeman every year, Shannon says they’ve got a couple things to think about.

“Our men’s dorms are pretty full,” Shannon said. “We’ll also consider various opportunities with parking. It’s aggravating when it seems like there’s not enough parking, but it’s also a good sign that enrollment is strong.”

Thursday morning Shannon said he was in meetings already looking at enrollment and retention goals for next year.

“We are standing on a platform that is 150 years rich of heritage, of men and women, and students that have helped build and create the Freed-Hardeman we enjoy today. And our goal is to stand on that platform and reach higher into the future,” Shannon said.

They want to be realistic but also aggressive with those goals.

The five-year graduation rate was also at an institutional high this year at 63%.

Shannon also mentioned the school is looking at adding new programs, starting next fall, at their main campus in Henderson, as well as their campus in Dickson.