City of Friendship celebrates with street festival

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. — West Tennessee residents celebrated their town with a street festival Saturday night.

The city of Friendship paid homage to their community Saturday with a fun event for the entire family.

Residents gathered for a day of fun with local vendors and plenty of food.

The festival was followed by a 5K run and co-ed softball tournament. There was also a bull ride contest later in the night.

“Friendship is getting younger, and so what I mean by that is we have a lot of people who care about this town and who want to see it do well, who want to see it thrive, and we don’t want to see it forgotten,” said organizer Jeremy McDonald.

Organizers say they want to make this an annual event.