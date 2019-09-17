Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss perform for thousands of fans at Ballpark at Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–“248 from the Bank of Jackson Travel Club,” said Anita Kay Archer, Assistant Vice President of the Bank of Jackson.

Plus thousands more coming in from all across West Tennessee for the Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss concert.

Anita Kay Archer with the Bank of Jackson said this is one of they’re largest travel clubs with bus loads of country music fans coming to the concert.

“And what perfect travel plans to come to the Ballpark at Jackson Tennessee to see Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss,” said Archer.

This is the third big concert at the Ballpark of Jackson.

Jake Owens hit the stage last year.

“Is this exciting though for Jackson to have such a concert,” said Archer.

Willie Nelson fans said they came the concert in a true country fashion.

“Blue jeans, boots and a cowboy hat, but you gotta be a true country person to be able to wear that,” said Willie Nelson fan, Jeff Butler.

“Aww man, I saw Willie back in the 70’s without saying my age but you know, but I have been around but not as long as Willie, but Willie has always been my favorite and a lot,” said fan, Ricky Meeks.

“Uh, “On the Road Again”, “Georgia,” said Butler.

“I’m ready to hear “Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain,” said Meeks.

Organizers of Tuesday’s show said they are planning to have more concerts at the Ballpark of Jackson in the future.