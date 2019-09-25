Zuline Castellaw Blackburn age 91, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of the Bells First United Methodist Church with Bro. Tyler Scott officiating. Burial to follow in the Belleview Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM

She was born on November 12, 1927 in Haywood County, TN to the late Robert Jefferson and May Rassmann Castellaw. She was a member of the Bells First United Methodist Church for over 70 years and worked as a Personnel Director for Pictsweet. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Mr. Warren Blackburn; one daughter: Brenda Skipper; two brothers: Carl Castellaw and Charles Ray Castellaw; one grandson: Adam Skipper.

She is survived by one son: David Blackburn (Carolyn) of Germantown, TN; three grandchildren: Matthew Skail, Dana Blackburn Carper, Jana Blackburn Weathersby; and leaves a legacy of four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Blackburn family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148