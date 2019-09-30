Volunteer Hospital partners with OB Hospitalist Group

MARTIN, Tenn. — Volunteer Hospital in Martin has partnered with an OB/GYN provider to enhance care for new moms delivering at the hospital.

In a news release Monday, West Tennessee Healthcare announced the partnership with OB Hospitalist Group, the largest OB/GYN hospitalist provider in the country. The release says the partnership means a board-certified physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology will be available at all times.

The group is also welcoming Beckie Johnson, a certified nurse midwife, to West Tennessee Medical Group. The release says Johnson will continue to see patients in the outpatient setting, and will receive assistance from OB Hospitalist Group if needed.