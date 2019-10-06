Police arrest recent fatal shooting suspect

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials say they have arrested an individual involved in a recent homicide.

According to a news release, the Jackson Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Keenan Murphy in the area of North Highland Avenue and Old Humboldt Road around 10:50 a.m. on Friday.

Police say Murphy matched the description of the person of interest involved in a Friday shooting that occurred near Fairway Boulevard.

According to court documents, one was found injured and one deceased with gun wounds after riding in the car with Murphy near Wyndelake Cove.

According to the release, a .40 caliber semi-automatic weapon was a piece of evidence in the shooting, and Murphy was in possession of a .40 caliber handgun when he was arrested.

The firearm Murphy possessed matched the shell casings recovered from Fairway Boulevard after the shooting, according to police.

Police say the same firearm matched shell casings recovered from the scene of a September 25 shooting, where two individuals were shot, near Middleton Street and Neff Street.

Murphy confessed that he was involved in both shootings, according to the news release.

According to police, Murphy has been charged with several accounts, such as first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, between the two shootings.

Police say a quick resolution was made possible due to witnesses’ willingness to cooperate with the investigation.