Services for Ms. Debra Beasley, age 67 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the New St. Luke Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery In Pinson, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at New St. Luke. She will lie in state at the Church on Wednesday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

