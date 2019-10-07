Madison County Fire Department gives tips during Fire Prevention Week

MADISON CO., Tenn. — The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office came to Madison County on Sunday to kick off fire prevention week.

“It’s the first time fire prevention has been kicked off outside of Nashville, so we’re excited they picked us to come down and kick off the week,” Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said.

All week they’ll be at different events to spread awareness about fire prevention and simple tricks to keep you and your family safe.

Chief Turner says the number one mistake they’re still seeing when they respond to calls is homes not having smoke detectors.

“I think the biggest takeaway from this year and every year is make sure those smoke detectors work because that’s what saves more lives than anything we can do,” he said.

Turner says the department is always installing smoke detectors or checking them at homes to make sure they’re working.

And now that we’re getting a taste of fall, Turner says to keep an eye on any source of heat.

“Unfortunately the danger of life threatening fires increase this time of year so be vigilant and pay attention to all those safety rules,” Turner said.

Fire Prevention Week wraps up Saturday with the annual Fire Prevention Festival in Greenfield.