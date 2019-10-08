THP reminds drivers of Halloween safety tips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of safety tips ahead of Halloween.

THP says seven people were killed in crashes between October 30 and November 1, 2018.

THP is reminding drivers this year to drive carefully, buckle up, never drive distracted and not to drink and drive this Halloween.

Last year, those seven fatalities included one unrestrained person and two motorcyclists. There were no alcohol-related traffic fatalities. THP says troopers also issued 398 speeding citations, 83 distracted driving citations, and arrested nine people on suspicion of drunk driving on Halloween in 2018.

So far in 2019, there have been 104 pedestrians killed, according to THP. That number is up by nine deaths from 2018.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that children are twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year because they are smaller and more difficult to see, and may not see oncoming vehicles.

THP will conduct saturation patrols, as well as sobriety, seat belt and bar and tavern checks during the Halloween season.

THP has the following tips for drivers, parents and pedestrians:

For drivers:

Slow down. Watch for children walking on roads, medians and curbs. Be extra alert when pulling in and out of driveways.

Be especially alert for children darting out from between parked vehicles and from behind bushes and shrubs. They’re excited and may not be paying attention.

Do not pass other vehicles that have stopped in the roadway. They could be dropping off children.

If you are driving to a Halloween party, put your mask on after you park the car.

Never drink and drive – tonight or any night. If you are partying, designate a driver.

For Parents

Adults should accompany children at all times and supervise their “trick or treat” activities.

Teach children to “stop, look left-right-left, and listen” before they cross the street.

Instruct children to stay on sidewalks and to cross only at corners or crosswalks.

Use a flashlight and wear retro-reflective strips or patches on your clothing or costume to be more visible to motorists.

Be certain that the mask does not obstruct vision or hearing.

Ensure that costumes do not impede walking or driving ability.

For Pedestrians (children and adults)