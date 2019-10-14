Bobby Ray Olive

Bobby Ray Olive, Paris, Tennessee
74
Jackson Madison County General Hospital
Thursday, October 10, 2019
2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 16, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Elder Michael Cowen, Church of the Living God
Greenwood Cemetery
After 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday until service time
July 16, 1945 in Paris, TN
Family and friends
Hershall Olive, Sr. preceded and Jewell Page Olive, preceded
Mary Foster Olive, Paris, TN; married: 1996
Kaye (Carlos) Teague, Paris, TN

Elizabeth Olive, Huntsville, AL

Barbara Brown, Columbus, OH

Debrah Hutcherson, preceded
David (Arlene) Olive, Stone Mountain, GA

Toronto (Andrea) Olive, Buford, GA

David (Shonette) Hutcherson, Columbus, OH

Michael Hutcherson, Nashville, TN

Steve Hutcherson, preceded
Verlynn Gaines, Zora Sanders, and Virginia Skinner, all of Murray, KY

Donna (Luis) Diaz, Paris, TN

Ester Blakemore, Mildred Todd, Paula Byers, Joy Diggs, Bessie Williams, Jimmarie Kenley, all six preceded
R.C. Olive, Murray, KY

C.V. Olive, Hershall Olive, Jr., both preceded 
Twenty
Two
Bobby Ray is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
He worked and retired from Henry Farmers Co-op in Paris with over 30 years of service. He devoted his time as chairman at the Church of the Living God in Paris. 

