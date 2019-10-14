Bobby Ray Olive
|Bobby Ray Olive, Paris, Tennessee
|74
|Jackson Madison County General Hospital
|Thursday, October 10, 2019
|2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 16, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Elder Michael Cowen, Church of the Living God
|Greenwood Cemetery
|After 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday until service time
|July 16, 1945 in Paris, TN
|Family and friends
|Hershall Olive, Sr. preceded and Jewell Page Olive, preceded
|Mary Foster Olive, Paris, TN; married: 1996
|Kaye (Carlos) Teague, Paris, TN
Elizabeth Olive, Huntsville, AL
Barbara Brown, Columbus, OH
Debrah Hutcherson, preceded
|David (Arlene) Olive, Stone Mountain, GA
Toronto (Andrea) Olive, Buford, GA
David (Shonette) Hutcherson, Columbus, OH
Michael Hutcherson, Nashville, TN
Steve Hutcherson, preceded
|Verlynn Gaines, Zora Sanders, and Virginia Skinner, all of Murray, KY
Donna (Luis) Diaz, Paris, TN
Ester Blakemore, Mildred Todd, Paula Byers, Joy Diggs, Bessie Williams, Jimmarie Kenley, all six preceded
|R.C. Olive, Murray, KY
C.V. Olive, Hershall Olive, Jr., both preceded
|Twenty
|Two
|Bobby Ray is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
|He worked and retired from Henry Farmers Co-op in Paris with over 30 years of service. He devoted his time as chairman at the Church of the Living God in Paris.