Trenton Rosenwald graduate hopes to save historic building

TRENTON, Tenn.– In the early 20th Century, Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald built more than 5,000 schools for black communities across the south, including Trenton Rosenwald School.

“I came from a one-room school that I got on the National Registry of Historic Places called Mt. Zion School out near Bradford,” 1959 Trenton Rosenwald graduate Hollis Skinner said. “So I came from there to Rosenwald School here in Trenton, which opened my eyes to the world.”

Part of the building now houses a headstart program through Tennessee State University. But, according to Hollis Skinner, the other part of the building is in danger of being torn down.

“They recommended the school be demolished, which I’m totally against. The community is against it,” he said.

Skinner wants to keep the school open, and to gather community support, he’s hosting a rally on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the school, on the corner of 3rd Street and Lexington Street in Trenton.

“My goal with the rally is to bring it to the attention of the community, county, state, and hopefully someone out there will be able to come to our rescue and help us save it, and keep the building from being demolished,” Skinner said.

And, he says he will keep fighting until the building is safe again.

“You’ve got to fight for what you believe in,” he said, “I believe it is a bad decision for the state of Tennessee to tear this building down.”

Trenton Mayor Ricky Jackson said there is currently no timeline for when the school might be demolished.