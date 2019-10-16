Boatload of trash found at Cedar Lake

HENDERSON Co., Tenn. — Keith Wish is the director of the Beech River Watershed Development Authority.



He says over the past few months there has been an increase of trash accumulating at Cedar Lake.

“We found an old boat that somebody left out there and we picked up all the trash that was thrown all around so it literally was a boatload of trash,” Wish said.

Wish says Henderson County provides collection centers where residents can take their garbage and dump it for free.

“If they would just take a little bit of time to go out and dump it there instead of our beautiful lakes, it would be greatly appreciated,” Wish said.

Officials with the Beech River Watershed Development Authority are prepared to take any action necessary against people found littering at the lake.

“We’ll get them, and we’ll find them, and we’ll do what it takes to keep our lakes beautiful,” Wish said.

Officials say the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing their patrol of Cedar Lake.