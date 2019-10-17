Geneva Hughes Matheny
|Geneva Hughes Matheny, Puryear, Tennessee
|83
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|October 16, 2019
|2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 20, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Bro. Teddy Hill
|Rose Lawn Memorial Garden
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Saturday; after 12:00 P.M. Sunday until service
|May 19, 1936 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Family members
|Ollie Hughes and Ena Gibbons Hughes, both preceded
|Earl Matheny, survives in Puryear, TN; married: April 23, 1955
|Steven Matheny, Puryear, Tennessee
Timothy (Gala ) Matheny, Paris, Tennessee
John (Angie) Matheny, Murray, Tennessee
|Jo Ann Harp, Tupelo, Mississippi
|Norman Hughes, preceded
|Seven
|Ten
|Mrs. Matheny was a member of Jesus Saves Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Geneva enjoyed spending time with her family and loved the Lord.