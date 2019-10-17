Geneva Hughes Matheny

Name: City & State Geneva Hughes Matheny, Puryear, Tennessee
Age: 83
Place of Death: Henry County Healthcare Center
Date of Death: October 16, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 20, 2019
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Teddy Hill
Place of Burial: Rose Lawn Memorial Garden
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Saturday; after 12:00 P.M. Sunday until service
Date/Place of Birth: May 19, 1936 in Henry County, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Family members
Both Parents Names: Ollie Hughes and Ena Gibbons Hughes, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Earl Matheny, survives in Puryear, TN; married: April 23, 1955
Sons: City/State Steven Matheny, Puryear, Tennessee

Timothy (Gala ) Matheny, Paris, Tennessee

John (Angie) Matheny, Murray, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Jo Ann Harp, Tupelo, Mississippi
Brothers: City/State Norman Hughes, preceded
Grandchildren: Seven
Great-grandchildren: Ten
Personal Information: Mrs. Matheny was a member of Jesus Saves Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Geneva enjoyed spending time with her family and loved the Lord.

 

