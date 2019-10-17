Funeral Services for Jerry Lee Stegall, age 67, will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hurts Chapel C.M.E. Church Cemetery.

Mr. Stegall died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Stegall will begin Friday morning, October 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Stegall will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday morning, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.