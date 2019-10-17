Local celebrities put on dancing shoes for annual competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes and broke out their dance moves Thursday night, not just for a trophy, but for a good cause as well.

Ten partners danced the night away Thursday, but only one took home the mirror ball trophy.

“This is a night in which our community comes together to celebrate folks being told ‘no’ a lot in their life, and tonight we are going to stand and tell them yes,” said Star Center President Dave Bratcher.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Meteorologist Moe Shamell participated in the competition.

“We’re so grateful for the dancers. They leaned into their ‘yes’ that they gave the Star Center to agree to dance, and they’ve been working hard,” Bratcher said.

The event is organized by the Star Center, which is dedicated to changing lives.

“The Star Center each and every day live out our mission to help any person with any disability to live out their potential, and that’s what we’re doing,” Bratcher said.

Bratcher says the Dancing with the Stars event continues to get bigger and better every year, with the community continuing to show up to help their neighbor.

“What’s amazing is our dancers have raised over $20,000 dollars prior to the show,” said Star Center Manager of Marketing and Events Cassidy Sheppard.

Proceeds of this event will help the Star Center fulfill its mission of helping others.

“We’re hoping to raise over $200,000 dollars tonight, and this could make Star history,” Sheppard said.

The Thursday night Dancing with the Stars fundraiser raised a record breaking $234,482 dollars for the Star Center to help people with disabilities.

Shamell and his dance partner Shelby won the People’s Choice Award, and he raised more than $12,000.