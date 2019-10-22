JACKSON, Tenn. — Have you ever had an issue with debris or large trash lying around in your neighborhood? Large trash items, or bulky waste, is considered anything too large for a garbage can.

“I think it’s important for the community that we can have those things picked up on a regular basis,” said Jenci Spradlin who lives in the Midtown area. “If you drive around the community and you see lots of garbage, large items, couches mattresses on the street, it’s just very unsightly.”

Although many may be familiar with their standard garbage pickup schedule, not every item can be disposed of with waste management.

The City of Jackson has a process where they are able to remove these large items using a claw truck.

Spradlin says it’s been a helpful process for her when she had moved and didn’t know how to dispose of certain items.

“One of the problems is that there’s not, or hasn’t been, a really good process that homeowners can know about in order to have large things picked up from the street,” Spradlin said.

Here’s what you need to know about the bulk waste removal process: Anything too large for garbage can like large boxes, limbs, brush, or furniture should goes to the curb to be picked up by a claw truck and make sure it doesn’t block the road. Services are provided only for individual residents and pick times to tend to vary dependent on weather, but normally should take around seven to 10 days.

“It’s, I’m sure, an ongoing challenge and certainly when people aren’t aware of the schedule for pick up and that sort of thing and things get left out for a long length of time,” Spradlin said.

Anyone with questions about how to remove bulk waste or when bulk waste pick up is in your area can visit the City of Jackson website or call (731) 425-8545.