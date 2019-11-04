A local student helps Adamsville storm victims

TRENTON, Tenn.– A local high school started a fundraiser for storm storm victims.

At Peabody High School, Senior Abby Ellison plays tenor saxophone for the school band. At every football game, Ellison said she makes new friends with students in other bands.

After the Oct. 26 storm she said some of her friends in Adamsville told her they were affected by the storm.

“To me it’s really sad, because like the band kids, they left on that Saturday to a band competition, when they came home the next day everything was gone,” Peabody High School Student, Abby Ellison said.

“Then she approached me very shortly afterwards and said hey can we do something for them and I said that sounds like a great idea, I’ll let you get all over that,” Peabody H.S, Band Director, Steven Westbrook said.

So Ellison said she did some thinking and came up with the idea to do a fundraiser for Adamsville storm victims.

She said she’s collecting items anyone is willing to bring. “Its jackets, blankets, non perishables, cash,” Ellison said.

Peabody High School Counselor Sunny Cooksey said she admires what Ellison is doing. “Be caring, giving back, that’s what makes us most proud of our students,” Cooksey said.

“Every body is supportive, everybody is telling me that there going to bring something, everybody asking me what they can do to help,” Ellison said.

You can help by dropping off items to Peabody High School or the Camo Cafe and Grill in Atwood.

You can also donate monetarily by going to the Peabody High School Facebook page.