Local sportsmen support Ducks Unlimited with annual fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local sportsmen raise money to support conservation.

The Annual Madison County Sportsman’s Dinner and Auction was held at Jackson Fairgrounds Park, Thursday evening to benefit Ducks Unlimited.

In addition to dinner, many items went up for auction including dream vacations, dove hunts in Argentina, and exclusive Ducks Unlimited merchandise.

Organizers say this is an incredible event for conservation.

“To watch it all come together, with a group of volunteers that are so passionate about waterfowl hunting and everything else its really neat,” said Jimbo Robinson, regional director of Ducks Unlimited.

Group leaders say local Ducks Unlimited chapter raises significant dollars to conserve wetlands and waterfowl resources for now and generations to come.