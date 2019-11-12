James Anthony “Tony” Key age 54, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Mr. Key was born on September 15, 1965 in Hartsville, AL to the late Mr. Gene Key and to Mrs. Martha Lane Garrett Baker of Frog Jump, TN. He was a graduate of the Maury City High School of 1983. Tony was a traveler, he enjoyed cooking and loved writing music and playing his guitar.

He was preceded in death by his father: Gene Key; and his stepfather: Finis Windell Baker; and his Uncle Duke: Robert E. Garrett.

Mr. Key is survived by his mother: Martha Lane Garrett Baker; one brother: Vincent Key (Ramona) of Eva ,AL; one sister: Lisa Key Francis (Kenny) of Friendship, TN; one aunt: Wanda Garrett; one niece: Ivy Francis Kee; one nephew: Justin Key; and numerous cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

A service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Key will be announced at a later date.