Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State John F. Melton, Paris, Tennessee

Age: 60

Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center

Date of Death: Saturday, November 09, 2019

Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Dusty Stout

Place of Burial: New Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery

Visitation: After 11:00 A.M. Tuesday until time of service

Date/Place of Birth: March 16, 1959 in Camden, Tennessee

Pallbearers:

Both Parents Names: Wadie F. Melton and Lara Alene Pierpoint Grathwell, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage (surviving or preceded) Teresa “Tracy” Dunlap Melton; married: June 2, 1995; survives in Paris, Tennessee

Daughters: City/State Randie (Mickey) Futrell, Murray, Kentucky Crystal Mayo, Paris, Tennessee

Sons: City/State Michael (Misty) Melton, Camden, Tennessee Jeremy Melton, Camden, Tennessee Brandon Melton, Paris, Tennessee K.J. (Kelly) Rodgers, Maryland Michael Tyler (Miranda) Melton, Japan

Sisters: City/State Evelyn (Walter) Snider, Camden, Tennessee Margaret (Gary) Markham, Big Sandy, Tennessee Doris Ann (Doug) Peterson, Camden, Tennessee Annie Mae Standridge, Trezvant, Tennessee Lisa Kuykendall, Tennessee

Brothers: City/State Larry Melton, Big Sandy, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Mr. Melton is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends.