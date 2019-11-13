A local man sets out to keep Jacksonians warm for winter

JACKSON, Tenn.–‘Coats for Homeless’ is something Jacksonian Jimmy Sadler put together after he said he saw a homeless person without a coat during one winter season.

“It just broke my heart and from that point on, I make it my mission every year to raise as many coats, hats, and gloves that I can,” said Sadler.

Sadler said he’s been doing this for 5 years now, he had a great turn out last year, now he hopes to collect up to 200 coats for people in need.

“If you can just imagine the way the weather’s been the last two days, and how frigid the wind and cold has been, could you just imagine how somebody on the street, how they feel, how they have to bundle up with whatever they have just to stay warm,” said Sadler.

James Christoferson said he is dropping off six or seven extra coats from home.

“Went home and counted all my coats, way, way, way too many coats and it’s ridiculous how warm I am, and so many people aren’t. I know these people will get them out in the streets sooner than later, so keep them warm.” said Christoferson.

“Search your heart, and if your blessed, bless someone else,” said Sadler.

Collection boxes will be set up for “Coats for Homeless” from now until Tuesday November 26 at 4 p.m.

You can drop of your donations at the United Way of West Tennessee at 470 North Parkway in Jackson.