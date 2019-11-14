Burn pads being recalled

Quest products is recalling its Alocane Emergency Burn Pads.

The packaging is not child resistant and contains lidocaine, which could poison a child if they put them in their mouth.

The emergency burn pads were sold in 10 and 15-count at several stores, including Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger and Target.

If you have these pads, store them in a safe location out of reach of children, and contact Quest Products to receive a free emergency burn gel instead.

To contact Quest Products, call 800-650-0113 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.alocane.com and click on “Contact Us” for more information.