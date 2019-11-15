Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Damian Blanton, Paris, Tennessee

Age: 9 week old infant

Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center

Date of Death: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Randy Roberts of Phases To Freedom

Place of Burial: Manley’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery

Visitation: Saturday, after 11:00 A.M. until time of service

Date/Place of Birth: August 4, 2019 in Paris, Tennessee

Pallbearers:

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Jonathan L. Blanton and Kayla R. Harris, Paris, Tennessee

Brothers: City/State Nathan Blanton, Connor Blanton and Carson Taconi, all of Paris, Tennessee

Paternal Grandparents: Linda Stacey, Paris, Tennessee and Tommy (Deb) Blanton, Paris, Tennessee

Maternal grandparents: Tina (William) Adams, Paris, Tennessee; Lenwood (Shelley) Harris, Bluffton, South Carolina

Other Relatives: He is also survived by aunts and uncles, other family members and friends.