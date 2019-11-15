Damian Blanton

Name: City & State Damian Blanton, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 9 week old infant
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home 
Minister/Celebrant: Randy Roberts of Phases To Freedom
Place of Burial: Manley’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Visitation: Saturday, after 11:00 A.M. until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: August 4, 2019 in Paris, Tennessee 
 Jonathan L. Blanton and Kayla R. Harris, Paris, Tennessee
Brothers: City/State Nathan Blanton, Connor Blanton and Carson Taconi, all of Paris, Tennessee
Paternal Grandparents: Linda Stacey, Paris, Tennessee and Tommy (Deb) Blanton, Paris, Tennessee
Maternal grandparents: Tina (William) Adams, Paris, Tennessee; Lenwood (Shelley) Harris, Bluffton, South Carolina
Other Relatives:  He is also survived by aunts and uncles, other family members and friends.
