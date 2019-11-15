Damian Blanton
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Damian Blanton, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|9 week old infant
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, November 12, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Randy Roberts of Phases To Freedom
|Place of Burial:
|Manley’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
|Visitation:
|Saturday, after 11:00 A.M. until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|August 4, 2019 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Jonathan L. Blanton and Kayla R. Harris, Paris, Tennessee
|Brothers: City/State
|Nathan Blanton, Connor Blanton and Carson Taconi, all of Paris, Tennessee
|Paternal Grandparents:
|Linda Stacey, Paris, Tennessee and Tommy (Deb) Blanton, Paris, Tennessee
|Maternal grandparents:
|Tina (William) Adams, Paris, Tennessee; Lenwood (Shelley) Harris, Bluffton, South Carolina
|Other Relatives:
|He is also survived by aunts and uncles, other family members and friends.
|Personal Information: