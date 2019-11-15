Jesse James Stanley age 86, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro. Randy Kellough officiating. A visitation for the Stanley family will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William Franklin and Lucille Grisby Stanley; one son: James Franklin Stanley; one brother: Eugene Stanley; one sister: Era Mae Stanley Medlin; one granddaughter: Jennifer Lynn Stanley.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years: Bertha Loraine Sills Stanley; two sons: Larry Gene Stanley (Helen) and Romus Stanley (Carolyn) all of Brownsville, TN; two daughters: Eileen McChesney (Thomas Capuano) of Brownsville, TN and Laura Howard (Tony) of Stanton, TN; numerous nieces and nephews; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and leaves a legacy of 11 Great-great-grandchildren.