Jesse James Stanley
Jesse James Stanley age 86, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro. Randy Kellough officiating. A visitation for the Stanley family will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
He was preceded in death by his parents: William Franklin and Lucille Grisby Stanley; one son: James Franklin Stanley; one brother: Eugene Stanley; one sister: Era Mae Stanley Medlin; one granddaughter: Jennifer Lynn Stanley.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years: Bertha Loraine Sills Stanley; two sons: Larry Gene Stanley (Helen) and Romus Stanley (Carolyn) all of Brownsville, TN; two daughters: Eileen McChesney (Thomas Capuano) of Brownsville, TN and Laura Howard (Tony) of Stanton, TN; numerous nieces and nephews; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and leaves a legacy of 11 Great-great-grandchildren.