Judge rules in favor of Doris Black for recall injunction

JACKSON, Tenn. — A hearing was held Friday to determine the granting of a restraining order to stop the recall of a local school board member.

The hearing was held in the chancery court Friday to rule on whether or not Jackson-Madison County School Board member Doris Black will be granted a restraining order to stop an upcoming recall election.

Black’s attorney says the recall is unconstitutional.

Black appeared in court Friday afternoon after her attorney Allison Manning-Carroll from Nashville filed for a temporary injunction to stop the recall election against Black.

The temporary order requests that the recall election, scheduled for December 10, and early voting, scheduled to start on November 20, to be halted.

Judge James Butler ruled in favor of Black’s petition.

“Therefore, the court orders that the Madison County election committee and Ms. Buckley take no further action, and her agents and assigns take no further action in conducting the recall election for Doris Black, which is set for December 10,” Butler said.

Butler heard testimony from Black and Madison County administrator of elections Kim Buckley.

In a statement sent by Sherry Franks, who led the petition drive, she stated, “I am really disappointed by today’s court ruling to stop the December 10 election to recall school board member Doris Black. We are looking forward to holding Ms. Black accountable at the ballot box in August 2022.”

No further hearing dates have been set at this time.