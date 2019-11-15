Funeral services for Karene Elaine Bowers Smith, age 66, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Smith passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Smith will lie-in-state Saturday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.