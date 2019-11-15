Funeral services for Mamie Fuller, age 92, of Brownsville, Tennessee, will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Greater Mercer Missionary Baptist Church in Mercer, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Fuller passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Crestview Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Visitation will begin Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Fuller will lie-in-state Sunday morning, November 17, 2019 at Greater Mercer Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.