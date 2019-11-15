Services for Mr. James F. Bufford, age 76 of Ripley, Tennessee and formally of Trenton, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the Miracle Revival Tabernacle Church in Gibson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Friendship Grove Church Cemetery.

Mr. Bufford died on November 7, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 A.M.- 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home and from 3:00-5:00 P.M., at the Bethlehem-Golddust Baptist Church in Ripley, Tennessee. He will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 9:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw. com