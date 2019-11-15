Services for Mrs. Edna Summers, age 77 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1:00 P.M., at the Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Summers died on November 6, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the funeral home. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 12 Noon until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411