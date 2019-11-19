Nira Rogers Crowder
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Nira Rogers Crowder, Puryear, Tennessee
|Age:
|86
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, November 19, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Place of Burial:
|Walker Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 9:00 A.M. Saturday until time of service.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|August 10, 1933, Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|Guy H. Rogers and Bera Nance Rogers, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Bobby G. Crowder; married: February 1, 1979; preceded: August 7, 2005
|Daughters: City/State
|Sons: City/State
|Sisters: City/State
|Brothers: City/State
|Grandchildren:
|Great-grandchildren:
|Other Relatives:
|She is survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and special friends.
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Crowder was a graduate of Grove High School and a member of Cottage Grove Baptist Church. Nira retired as bookkeeper, formerly working with Tyson and Company, Balch Insurance Agency, Diggs Furniture and Commercial Bank and Trust. She was also a member of the Cottage Grove Lions Club.