Nira Rogers Crowder

WBBJ Staff

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Nira Rogers Crowder, Puryear, Tennessee
Age: 86
Place of Death: Henry County Healthcare Center
Date of Death: Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant:
Place of Burial: Walker Cemetery
Visitation: After 9:00 A.M. Saturday until time of service.
Date/Place of Birth: August 10, 1933, Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names: Guy H. Rogers and Bera  Nance Rogers, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

(surviving or preceded)

 Bobby G. Crowder; married: February 1, 1979; preceded: August 7, 2005
Daughters: City/State
Sons: City/State
Sisters: City/State
Brothers: City/State
Grandchildren:
Great-grandchildren:
Other Relatives: She is survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and special friends.
Personal Information: Mrs. Crowder was a graduate of Grove High School and a member of Cottage Grove Baptist Church. Nira retired as bookkeeper, formerly working with Tyson and Company,  Balch Insurance Agency, Diggs Furniture and Commercial Bank and Trust. She was also a member of the Cottage Grove Lions Club.

 

